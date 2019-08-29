Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $21,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 701,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in PACCAR by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,678,000 after purchasing an additional 80,968 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in PACCAR by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.77. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.38 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

