Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 9,488 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $19,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 215.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 524,733 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $127,447,000 after acquiring an additional 358,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,324,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,298 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 33.8% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 875,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $178,463,000 after purchasing an additional 221,380 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $31,064,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 42.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 409,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 121,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $303.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.38.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 7,210 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total value of $7,886,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,221 shares in the company, valued at $48,350,224.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,092 shares of company stock worth $39,067,840. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.93. 15,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,254. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $160.08 and a 12-month high of $260.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.89 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.