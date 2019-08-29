Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 204,484 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.18% of NiSource worth $18,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 73.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,299 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,428,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,440 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,318,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,148,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,703,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,026,000 after acquiring an additional 363,894 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,369. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,242.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $659,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 329,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,863,041.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,405 shares of company stock worth $2,768,990. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.32.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

