Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 352,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 86.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $48.11. 147,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,712. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Cowen lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director James E. Rohr bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

