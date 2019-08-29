Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 489,501 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,496,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,166,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,346,000 after purchasing an additional 191,442 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,130,000 after purchasing an additional 752,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,215,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,879,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.73. 57,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,789. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average is $59.08. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $2,996,632.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 373,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,361,761.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,046 shares of company stock worth $9,529,482 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

