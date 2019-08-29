Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 35.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 104,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 92.9% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 33,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Citigroup set a $178.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $153.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $775,960.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

