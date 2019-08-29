Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amphenol by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,888,000 after acquiring an additional 127,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,993,000 after acquiring an additional 337,756 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APH stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.48. 25,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $74.95 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.41.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

