Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,344,000 after buying an additional 856,479 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,907,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,906,000 after purchasing an additional 332,510 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Metlife by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,707,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Metlife by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,642,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $42.00 price objective on Metlife and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 135,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,103,210. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.68.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

