Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,053 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,224,000 after buying an additional 433,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,036,000 after buying an additional 473,831 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 894,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,296,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.98.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.28. 70,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,708. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

