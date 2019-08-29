Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,850 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Williams Companies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

WMB stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. 219,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,114,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.41%.

In related news, insider John D. Chandler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,328.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

