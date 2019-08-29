Mithril (MITH) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Mithril token can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Ethfinex, OKEx and FCoin. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $12.86 million and $1.54 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007478 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011176 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001765 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 655,238,777 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Gate.io, LBank, OKEx, Ethfinex, BitForex, DigiFinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

