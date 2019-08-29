Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,702 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 105.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 123,473 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,311 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 92.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $195,574.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,507.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $54.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $55.24. 71,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

