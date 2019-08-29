Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Ares Capital by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,293,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 302,456 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,072,000. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,658.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $81,045.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 18,125 shares of company stock worth $331,934 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,003. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

