Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 45,500 Shares of NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) by 154.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NantHealth were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,497. NantHealth Inc has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.11.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. NantHealth had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 10,113.15%. Analysts forecast that NantHealth Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

NH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen set a $1.00 target price on shares of NantHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

