Mincoin Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. Mincoin has a total market capitalization of $44,315.00 and $11.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mincoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mincoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00690167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000823 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015593 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Mincoin Profile

Mincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,770,341 coins. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com . Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

