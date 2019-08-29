Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 4,552 Shares of WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV in the second quarter valued at $392,000.

Get WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV alerts:

DFE traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628. WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV has a one year low of $1,100.50 and a one year high of $1,462.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE).

Receive News & Ratings for WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.