Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,792 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after buying an additional 34,902 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.40. The company had a trading volume of 213,936 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08.

