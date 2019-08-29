Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $2.05 Million Position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 1.24% of Bottomline Technologies worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,246,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 57.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 412,855 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth about $6,634,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 3,277.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95,040 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,803,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,051 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.98. 3,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.96. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.17 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.24%. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAY shares. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson set a $39.00 price target on Bottomline Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $219,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 12,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $528,428.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,650,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,910. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

