Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $95,003,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,766,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $443,706,000 after purchasing an additional 915,937 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $49,406,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $19,246,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,125,000 after purchasing an additional 187,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $86.77. 4,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $93.31. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 14,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $1,199,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 12,694 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $1,090,033.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,650.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

