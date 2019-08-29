Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 3,640 Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,702 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,854 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $55,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,847 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 905,980 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 593,765 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,348,914 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $56,228,000 after purchasing an additional 426,289 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,385,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 311,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,489,373 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after acquiring an additional 292,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FEYE traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 71,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. FireEye Inc has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.87.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, President Travis M. Reese sold 15,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $229,399.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 885,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,005,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $139,877.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,707 shares of company stock worth $471,066. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FEYE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price target on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nomura started coverage on FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

