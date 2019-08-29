Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Donnelley Financial Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,756,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 31.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 110.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz purchased 107,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,974.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

DFIN stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. 740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,814. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

DFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.