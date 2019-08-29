Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $0.92. Midland Exploration shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 16,500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.91.

Midland Exploration Company Profile (CVE:MD)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, and precious metal deposits, as well as base metals. It holds interest in various projects located in the Abitibi, Grenville-Appalaches, James Bay, Northern Quebec, and Labrador Trough.

