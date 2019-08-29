Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 4,970 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.86. 229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,733. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $43.00 price target on Main Street Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.