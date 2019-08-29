Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $249,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the first quarter worth $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETG stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $15.64. 396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,246. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $18.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

