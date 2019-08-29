Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $243,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Xcel Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.26. 49,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,258. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $925,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $2,990,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,416,036.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,990. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

