Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) by 31.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High alerts:

Shares of MAV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.12. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,507. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Pioneer Municipal High in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.