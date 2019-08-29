Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23.7% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,888. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $16.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

