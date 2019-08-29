Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Scott & Selber Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,061 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.9% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 557 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 335.8% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $4,603,450. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Cowen began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $135.56 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,034.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

