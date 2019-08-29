Micromines Market Capitalization Tops $11,642.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Micromines token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Crex24. In the last week, Micromines has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Micromines has a total market cap of $11,642.00 and $1,162.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00231488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.06 or 0.01355121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00092216 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 tokens. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Mercatox, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

