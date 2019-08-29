Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,082,800 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 959,700 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 191,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.60.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,468,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,457,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 136.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 59 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $7.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $653.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $738.60 and its 200 day moving average is $738.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $500.74 and a twelve month high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.