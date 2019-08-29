Metronome Market Cap Hits $5.43 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00006031 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $50.98 and $51.55. Metronome has a total market cap of $5.43 million and $103,130.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00231459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.01358208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018715 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00092073 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022138 BTC.

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,238,387 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,263 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $33.94, $13.77, $24.68, $7.50, $10.39, $20.33, $5.60, $50.98, $51.55, $18.94 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

