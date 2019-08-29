Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $262.00

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 262 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 270.40 ($3.53), with a volume of 867165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.60 ($3.51).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTRO. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Metro Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 583.75 ($7.63).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 364.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 687.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.33 million and a PE ratio of 23.76.

In other Metro Bank news, insider Craig Donaldson bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of £49,536 ($64,727.56). Also, insider Vernon W. Hill bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £275,000 ($359,336.21).

About Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

