Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $64.32

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.32 and traded as low as $41.41. Methanex shares last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 101,060 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Methanex from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

In related news, Director John Floren bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$44.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$880,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,508,252. Also, Director Mark Allard bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,385.65.

Methanex Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

