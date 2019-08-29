MESG (MESG) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. MESG has a total market capitalization of $832,099.00 and $254,688.00 worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MESG token can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, MESG has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00235556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.01413933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018616 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091189 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022141 BTC.

About MESG

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,026,501 tokens. MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation . MESG’s official website is mesg.com . MESG’s official message board is medium.com/mesg . The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MESG

MESG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MESG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MESG using one of the exchanges listed above.

