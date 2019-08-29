Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790,405 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.96% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $2,082,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $86.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $219.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

