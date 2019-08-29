Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,166,688,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,139,000 after buying an additional 3,244,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after buying an additional 3,219,877 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 326.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,792,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,498,000 after buying an additional 2,902,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,840,000 after buying an additional 1,790,405 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,113,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $219.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

