MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.37

Shares of MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $0.92. MER Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 5,282 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered MER Telemanagement Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

