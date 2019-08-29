Menta Capital LLC Sells 8,353 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Menta Capital LLC lowered its position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,353 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,210 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 37,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald Lee Nies purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Riverview Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

