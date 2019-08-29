Menta Capital LLC Sells 6,285 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Menta Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.99. 27,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,916. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Dianne Rekow sold 3,500 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $249,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,983.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $412,525.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,097.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,524 shares of company stock worth $3,984,949. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

