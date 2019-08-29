Menta Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 20,691 Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,691 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Menta Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Zumiez as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 90.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,793 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 398,376 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 11.5% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 171,355 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 32.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 162,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth about $3,095,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,867 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZUMZ traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.81. 79,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,704. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $634.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

