Menta Capital LLC Makes New $405,000 Investment in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Cinemark by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Cinemark by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 9,592.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of Cinemark stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.17. 16,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,787. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.49 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.57 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 6.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

In other news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $235,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, August 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cinemark to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.