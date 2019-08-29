Menta Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

Menta Capital LLC increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 179.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 111,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 42,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of TACO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.36. 5,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,056. The company has a market cap of $416.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.24. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

