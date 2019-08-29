Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 704 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on RingCentral from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.94.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $142.96 on Thursday. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $146.38. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3,574.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.17 and its 200 day moving average is $117.37.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $578,495.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,763 shares in the company, valued at $29,727,806.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.06, for a total value of $3,862,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 175,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,093,868.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,512 shares of company stock worth $57,004,447. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.