Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,886 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,886 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 138.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 24.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ACCO Brands by 159.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 183.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $913.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $518.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.89 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 13,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $125,193.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,430 shares in the company, valued at $896,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 21,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $212,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,416.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,105 shares of company stock valued at $527,162. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

