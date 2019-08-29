Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 283 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,387,000 after purchasing an additional 259,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 752,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,817,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,233,000 after buying an additional 79,944 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 487,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,038,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 22.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 463,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,404,000 after buying an additional 84,044 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $2,232,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 95,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $6,894,451.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,954 shares of company stock worth $11,173,062. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $92.00 price objective on Tetra Tech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

TTEK opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $86.56.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

