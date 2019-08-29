Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $42,000 Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $12,325,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,061,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,049,234,000 after acquiring an additional 378,132 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,982.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 347,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,335,000 after acquiring an additional 331,264 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $27,134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 87.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,549,000 after acquiring an additional 174,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $721,124.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,499.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $1,388,297.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $83.17 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $77.72 and a 12-month high of $101.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average of $85.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.