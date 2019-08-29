Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 505.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 86.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $318.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.29 million. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

