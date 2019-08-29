Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $196,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan W. George sold 33,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,685,473.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,744 shares of company stock valued at $15,998,864. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Argus boosted their price target on Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.98.

EQR opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $669.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.59 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

