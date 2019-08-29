Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Short Interest Up 19.8% in August

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,291,800 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 8,588,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $118.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $107.59. 776,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,583. The stock has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $1,056,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,701 shares of company stock worth $8,491,824. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

