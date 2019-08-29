Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.17

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.17 and last traded at $82.25, with a volume of 19110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Medpace had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,914,000 after purchasing an additional 406,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,362,000 after purchasing an additional 150,947 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,175,000 after purchasing an additional 600,686 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Medpace by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,536,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,151,000 after purchasing an additional 54,267 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 294.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 611,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 456,413 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

